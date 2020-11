You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teenager climbs Norwich crane in Extinction Rebellion protest



A teenage Extinction Rebellion protester has climbed a crane and three othershave been arrested in Norwich. Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the crane on DukeStreet early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago Extinction Rebellion stages die-in outside Spanish parliament in Madrid



Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activists today (November 1st) staged a die-in outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid to highlight causes of death related to climate change. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Extinction Rebellion’s “Fashion Act Now” Calls for a Joint Effort Between the Fashion Industry and Climate Scientists



“Fashion Act Now” is a call to join efforts in our fight against climate change. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published on September 28, 2020