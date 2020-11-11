Garry Monk: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager 'met target' before Owls sacking
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Garry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
