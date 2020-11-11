Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Garry Monk: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager 'met target' before Owls sacking

BBC Local News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Garry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chansiri: Monk knows what he needs to do [Video]

Chansiri: Monk knows what he needs to do

Sheffield Wednesday Dejphon Chansiri says manager Garry Monk 'knows what he needs to do' to keep his job safe at Hillsborough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published
Monk reflects on poor home form after loss [Video]

Monk reflects on poor home form after loss

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk shares his thoughts on his side's poor form at Hillsborough after a 2-1 defeat to Brentford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Garry Monk SACKED by relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday

 Garry Monk has been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager after just 14 months in charge. The former Swansea and Leeds boss was relieved of his duties with the...
talkSPORT

5 contenders to replace Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday manager

 Garry Monk has been sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after just over a year in charge.
Belfast Telegraph

Blues fans react to Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday sacking

Blues fans react to Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday sacking Former Birmingham City manager Garry Monk has been sacked by Sheffield Wednesday after just 11 games of the 2020/21 Championship season
Lichfield Mercury