Janey Godley spoofs Melania Trump telling Jill Biden to 'ram it’

Daily Record Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Janey Godley spoofs Melania Trump telling Jill Biden to 'ram it’The Scots comedian strikes again with her hilarious take on the news First Lady Melania Trump has not called Joe Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden to congratulate her or set up a meeting
News video: Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News 01:27

 After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce Donald Trump once he is out of the office. This comes after the 45th US President lost the US...

