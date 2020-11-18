Spotify and Epic Games lambast ‘calculated’ Apple fee cut for small developers
Wednesday, 18 November 2020
12 minutes ago) Apple has come under fire from Spotify and Epic Games over plans to reduce the fee paid by smaller developers who make money on the App Store.
