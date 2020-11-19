Biden and Trump await results of Georgia recount
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The results of a hand count of the Georgia election results are set to be announced with expectations they will confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.
The results of a hand count of the Georgia election results are set to be announced with expectations they will confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources