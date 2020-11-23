Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shamima Begum’s return would create ‘significant’ risks, Supreme Court hears

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Shamima Begum’s return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship “would create significant national security risks”, the Supreme Court has heard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat [Video]

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear whether Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK

 Shamima Begum’s potential return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship will be considered by the Supreme Court.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche Welle