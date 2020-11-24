Easing restrictions at Christmas will lead to Covid-19 spread – Mark Drakeford

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Published Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period 01:36 First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December...