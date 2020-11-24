Global  
 

Easing restrictions at Christmas will lead to Covid-19 spread – Mark Drakeford

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Plans to allow families across the UK to meet up over Christmas “will lead to more spreading of coronavirus”, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period 01:36

 First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period. The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December...

