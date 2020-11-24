Easing restrictions at Christmas will lead to Covid-19 spread – Mark Drakeford
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Plans to allow families across the UK to meet up over Christmas “will lead to more spreading of coronavirus”, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Plans to allow families across the UK to meet up over Christmas “will lead to more spreading of coronavirus”, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources