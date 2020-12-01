Under 16s can consent to puberty blockers if treatment understood, court rules
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Children under 16 who wish to undergo gender reassignment can only consent to having puberty blockers if they are able to understand the nature of the treatment, the High Court has said in a landmark ruling.
Children under 16 who wish to undergo gender reassignment can only consent to having puberty blockers if they are able to understand the nature of the treatment, the High Court has said in a landmark ruling.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources