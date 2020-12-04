Global  
 

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson suspended from Labour after fraud probe arrest

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he was arrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city, sources have said.
