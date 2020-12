Thomas Leuluai: Wigan Warriors star signs new contract for 2021 Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Wigan Warriors half-back Thomas Leuluai signs up for an 11th season with the club, agreeing a one-year deal for 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like