Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicolas Cage to host History Of Swear Words for Netflix

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Nicolas Cage will present a show about swear words for Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer

Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer 01:18

 Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Soon you'll learn the history of something so potent, so crucial, so vital to our culture. The f-cking sh-t we live for. History of Swear Words with Nicolas Cage is coming to Netflix January 5, motherf-ckers. Nicolas Cage hosts this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News [Video]

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News

In today's top stories, HBO is in the early stages of a 'True Blood' reboot from 'Riverdale' creator, Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus for 'Spider-Man 3' and Nicolas Cage is set to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published
Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News [Video]

Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News

Nicolas Cage will host a six-episode comedic docuseries for Netflix called 'History of Swear Words', examining the origins, usage and cultural impact of specific curse.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:13Published
Nicolas Cage will teach the history of curse words in new 'proudly profane' Netflix series [Video]

Nicolas Cage will teach the history of curse words in new 'proudly profane' Netflix series

Nicolas Cage to teach fans the complete history of curse words in a new Netflix series titled ‘History of Swears’.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicolas Cage Hosts ‘History of Swear Words’ Series on Netflix

 Nicolas Cage will host “History of Swear Words,” a proudly profane series about expletives for Netflix in January. The six-episode...
Upworthy

Nicolas Cage to Explore 'History of Swear Words' for Netflix

 Nicolas Cage is set to work blue for Netflix.
Upworthy

Nicolas Cage to Explore Origins of F*ck, Sh*t and Other Curses in Netflix Series ‘History of Swear Words’

 Nicolas Cage will explore the origins of various curses in the Netflix series "History of Swear Words."
Mediaite