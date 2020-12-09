Nicolas Cage to host History Of Swear Words for Netflix

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News



In today's top stories, HBO is in the early stages of a 'True Blood' reboot from 'Riverdale' creator, Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus for 'Spider-Man 3' and Nicolas Cage is set to..

Credit: THR News Duration: 01:58 Published 4 hours ago