Nicolas Cage swears in first trailer for Netflix's The History of Swear Words

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Yesterday a trailer dropped so unexpected and random that the comedy continuum skipped a beat. The History of Swear Words is a new comedy series coming to Netflix on January 5, which features Nicolas Cage as the host, walking us through the history of half a dozen swears including “sh-t”, “damn”, “b...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News

Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News 01:13

 Nicolas Cage will host a six-episode comedic docuseries for Netflix called 'History of Swear Words', examining the origins, usage and cultural impact of specific curse.

