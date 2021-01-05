More than a million people in England are currently infected with coronavirus, the prime minister has said.Full Article
More than a million have COVID in England, says PM - as variant is 'taking off' around UK
Sky News 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid-19: India records lowest daily cases since June, total UK strain cases reach 58| Oneindia News
Oneindia
In a 2:1 verdit, the supreme court on Tuesday gave clearance to the central government's ambitious plans to redevelop New Delhi's..
You might like
More coverage
What might change if 'Tier 5' restrictions are introduced?
Sky News
More than 40 million people across England are living under Tier 4 restrictions as fears grow over the spread of a mutant variant..
-
Dow hits record intraday high after Trump signs off on $2.3 trillion spending package
Proactive Investors
-
Dow hits new intraday high after Trump signs off on $2.3 trillion spending package
Proactive Investors
-
British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar
SeattlePI.com
-
US stocks rise on first post-holidays session after Trump signs-off on $2.3 trillion spending package
Proactive Investors