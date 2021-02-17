Despite his heroic fundraising exploits for the NHS, Captain Tom faced cruel trolling in the days before his death after it emerged he tested positive for coronavirus.Full Article
Captain Tom's daughter hid online abuse that would've 'broke' him
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Captain Sir Tom Moore would have been 'broken if he knew about cruel abuse', says daughter
The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has called out the "vile trolls" who abused her father and his family in the days leading up..
New Zealand Herald
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family hid online abuse from him as it 'would have broken his heart'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter has revealed she hid the trolling, that the family received online, from her father.
Sky News