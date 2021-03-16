Sarah Everard: Met Police officer Wayne Couzens due at Old Bailey
BBC Local News: London -- PC Wayne Couzens is to appear at the Old Bailey accused of murdering and kidnapping the 33-year-old.Full Article
Hundreds of people joined a vigil in south London's Clapham Common for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening (March 13), who was..
People having been paying their respects and leaving flowers on Clapham Common following the death of Sarah Everard. Sarah..