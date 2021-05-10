Lockdown: Boris Johnson to announce easing of restrictions
Published
The Prime Minister will address the nation later today to announce the easing of further lockdown rules.Full Article
Published
The Prime Minister will address the nation later today to announce the easing of further lockdown rules.Full Article
A change in alert system does not automatically mean restrictions can ease, but it helps to inform government decisions on lockdown..
Ministers will hold a meeting on Monday morning to agree the next set of measures