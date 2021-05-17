Boris Johnson previously said he would announce whether rules such as putting up plastic screens and sitting facing away from each other to reduce Covid risk could be relaxed by the end of May.Full Article
Next lockdown update could be delayed by Indian variant
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid vaccine “almost certainly less effective” against Indian variant
Wales Online
"We must approach this next stage of easing lockdown with the utmost caution"
-
UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans
SeattlePI.com
-
Lockdown easing on Monday 'safe thing to do' - despite SAGE warning over Indian variant
Sky News
-
UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening
MENAFN.com
-
UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson says
IndiaTimes