Biden expresses ‘support’ for ceasefire in Netanyahu call
Published
The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
Published
The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end.
President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and, according to a White House readout of the..