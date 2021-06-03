No new countries were added to the green list, while seven destinations were moved from the amber list to red.Full Article
Full list of changes to UK's green, amber and red travel lists
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The UK's updated green, amber and red travel list countries
Wales Online
The Government took Portugal off the green list on Thursday, June 3, and made other changes as a result of the latest situation..
UK unlikely to add key holiday destinations to revised 'green list'
Proactive Investors
More coverage
Green, amber and red list countries for travel from UK
What countries are on the green list for travel from the UK? You can see the full list and the official government travel advice..
Wales Online