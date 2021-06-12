Queen to welcome Joe Biden for tea at Windsor Castle
Published
The Queen will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor with a Guard of Honour and tea at the castle.Full Article
Published
The Queen will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor with a Guard of Honour and tea at the castle.Full Article
During the first overseas trip of his presidency, Joe Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.
(RFE/RL) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden for their first face-to-face talks..