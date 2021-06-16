Boris Johnson's Brexit minister has admitted talks with the EU to avert a ban on British sausages being sold in Northern Ireland are "not having much progress" - although he is holding out hope of agreeing an extension to an end-of-month deadline.Full Article
Brexit minister admits 'little progress' in EU talks to avoid NI sausage trade ban
