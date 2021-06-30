William and Harry expected to be united for unveiling of statue of Diana
Published
The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales will put their differences aside when they unveil a statue in her memory on what would have been her 60th birthday.Full Article
Published
The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales will put their differences aside when they unveil a statue in her memory on what would have been her 60th birthday.Full Article
Princes William and Harry will meet in private following the unveiling of a statue in memory of their mother in a sign of..
Prince William will take his children to visit the statue of Princess Diana over the next few days before it is revealed to the..