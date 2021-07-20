Police appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris’s watch stolen after Euro 2020 final
Police have launched an appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.Full Article
Norris was unharmed but “shaken” by the incident on Sunday night, and the British driver was being supported by his McLaren..
The McLaren driver was the victim of theft after fights broke out around the ground during England's Euro 2020 final against Italy,..