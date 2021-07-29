Conor Gallagher: Chelsea midfielder set to join Crystal Palace on season-long loan
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.Full Article
The midfielder is set to enjoy another period away from Stamford Bridge in an effort to find Premier League opportunities