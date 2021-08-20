UK sanctions seven Russian nationals linked to Navalny poisoning
Sanctions have been imposed on seven Russian nationals accused of involvement in the nerve agent poisoning of a key Kremlin critic, the Government said.Full Article
Seven members of the Russian security services have been hit with sanctions by the UK following the poisoning of Alexei Navalny..