Harry Kane makes first appearance of season as Tottenham edge Wolves win
Published
Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham as they claimed a 1-0 Premier League win on Nuno Espirito Santo’s return to Wolves.Full Article
Published
Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham as they claimed a 1-0 Premier League win on Nuno Espirito Santo’s return to Wolves.Full Article
Harry Kane made his first Spurs appearance since the final game of last season
The England and Spurs striker made his first appearance of the season against Wolves amid intense speculation over his future with..