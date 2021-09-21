Russia responsible for killing Litvinenko, European court rules
Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.Full Article
The European Court of Human Rights said Russia was responsible for the murder of Alexander V. Litvinenko, who was poisoned with a..
Alexander Litvinenko, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who fled Russia, was poisoned in London in 2006.