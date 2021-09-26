McFly star Tom Fletcher and Strictly dance partner test positive for coronavirus
McFly star Tom Fletcher and his Strictly dance partner have tested positive for Covid-19 one day after the first live show of the series.Full Article
The pair are now self isolating and will not be dancing next week
The McFly singer and professional dancer Amy Dowden will miss Saturday's show after getting Covid.