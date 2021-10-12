Jesy Nelson 'banned' from Little Mix 'forever' as Leigh-Anne Pinnock feud escalates
Published
The Little Mix members - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - reportedly have no desire to make things work with Jesy.Full Article
Published
The Little Mix members - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - reportedly have no desire to make things work with Jesy.Full Article
Jesy Nelson's debut single Boyz was released on Friday and has received mixed reviews and a frosty response from her former Little..
The Little Mix star has faced allegations of blackfishing since her debut single Boyz aired last week