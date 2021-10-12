Two-headed baby turtle thrives at animal refuge
A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking – with all six of its legs – at a wildlife centre in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.Full Article
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at..