Man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess to appear at Old Bailey
The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess is set to appear at the Old Bailey.Full Article
A police van has been seen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon, where 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali had..
British authorities said Thursday that a British man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of lawmaker David Amess last..