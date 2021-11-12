Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares, but stock drops in early trading
Tesla chief Elon Musk has sold another chunk of his stock after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.Full Article
On Friday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares declined by more than 3% after CEO Elon Musk sold another $700 million worth of the..
The world almost turned upside down when over the weekend, Elon Musk asked on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla...