Louie French took more than half the votes in the contest, which was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire.Full Article
Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tories retain Old Bexley and Sidcup seat in by-election prompted by death of MP James Brokenshire
Sky News
The Conservatives have held on to the southeast London seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup after a by-election prompted by the death of..