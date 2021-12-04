The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may shorten the window between infection and infectiousness compared to other strains - and cause symptoms sooner, new analysis by British scientists suggests.Full Article
Omicron may reduce gap between infection and infectiousness - as UK cases rise to 160
