The already battered Prime Minister’s authority was smashed by one of the biggest Conservative rebellions of recent timesFull Article
Blow for Boris Johnson as over 100 Tory MPs vote against covid rules in Commons rebellion
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Three Leicestershire MPs defy Government in controversial 'Covid passport' vote
Leicester Mercury
Emotions were running high during a debate in the House of Commons before Boris Johnson's Government suffered its biggest revolt..
-
Tory MPs deliver blow to Boris Johnson as 100 vote against new Covid restrictions
City A.M.
-
UK's Johnson faces political threat in virus rules votes
SeattlePI.com
-
PM to meet with backbench Tory MPs as pressure over COVID rules mounts
Sky News
-
Boris Johnson faces his biggest ever Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
Tory backbenchers prepare to turn on Johnson over COVID restrictions as PM calls for a vaccine volunteer army
Sky News
Boris Johnson is facing the biggest Tory rebellion since the 2019 general election in a bitter Commons showdown with many of his..
-
UK PM faces big rebellion in Commons Covid vote
BBC News
-
Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England
Belfast Telegraph
-
Only one Scottish MP will support Boris Johnson covid vote in Commons and he isn't a Tory
Daily Record
-
Boris set for Tory rebellion as reaction to ‘mild’ variant angers backbenchers
City A.M.