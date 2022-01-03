The 12-page document which was unsealed and made public by a New York court on Monday afternoon revealed the terms of a 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) payout from Epstein to Ms Giuffre.Full Article
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's deal with Jeffrey Epstein released
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Andrew's lawyers to ask US court to dismiss civil sexual assault case
BBC News
It comes after a legal settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein was made public.
-
Prince Andrew accuser's settlement with Jeffrey Epstein unsealed, her lawyer says it's 'irrelevant'
USATODAY.com
-
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser settlement public
USATODAY.com
-
Virginia Giuffre: Settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser released
euronews
-
Prince Andrew accuser’s settlement agreement with Jeffrey Epstein made public
SBS
Advertisement
More coverage
Settlement Between Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser Now Public
Newsy
Watch VideoA woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009..