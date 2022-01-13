Everton sign winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa
Everton have announced the signing of Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season.Full Article
El Ghazi leaves on the same day that left-back Lucas Digne moves the other way to Villa Park from Everton
The Dutchman is on the brink of leaving Villa Park for Goodison Park on loan for the rest of the season