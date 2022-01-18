Together Energy, which has 176,000 households on its books, has become the latest supplier to collapse in the wake of the soaring cost of gas that is tipped to force bills up by 50% from April.Full Article
Together Energy becomes latest household supplier to collapse in gas price storm
Gas price crisis claims latest victim as Together Energy goes bust
Council-backed energy supplier Together Energy has ceased trading with immediate effect amid soaring wholesale costs.
