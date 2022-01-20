Face masks make people look more attractive, study says
Published
New research has found face masks – particularly the surgical kind – make people appear more attractive.Full Article
Published
New research has found face masks – particularly the surgical kind – make people appear more attractive.Full Article
An article on Yahoo News suggests abolishing parenthood in the name of equity. The writer argues that to achieve true equity, the..
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, the Daily Wire achieves a resounding victory at the Supreme Court, as Biden’s illegal and insane..