Antiviral pill for high risk Covid patients to be rolled out
Published
An antiviral pill for those most at risk of serious Covid-19 will be rolled out on the NHS from next month, the Government has announced.Full Article
Published
An antiviral pill for those most at risk of serious Covid-19 will be rolled out on the NHS from next month, the Government has announced.Full Article
As Omicron Surges, Antiviral Coronavirus Pills, Are in Scarce Supply.
CNN reports as the Omicron variant gains steam in the..
Pfizer's COVID Pill
Protects Against Omicron Variant, New Study Finds.
The results of the study of the effectiveness of..