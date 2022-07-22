A-Level and GCSE students are set to open their exam results on August 18 and August 25.Full Article
A-Level and GCSE results chaos as AQA staff announce strike
A-level and GCSE results could be impacted as 72-hour exam board staff strike announced
The delivery of thousands of GCSE and A-level results could be impacted as workers at exam board AQA prepare for a 72-hour strike.
Sky News
Exam board staff to strike over pay
Staff at exam board AQA are to stage a 72-hour walkout over pay which union leaders warn could affect the delivery of thousands..
Belfast Telegraph