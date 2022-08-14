The Indian-born Briton was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York state, when he was attacked, suffering injuries to his arm and liverFull Article
Sir Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and speaking following stabbing in US
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Salman Rushdie ‘is on ventilator and may lose an eye’ after NY attack
BANG Showbiz
Controversial author Sir Salman Rushdie is "likely" to lose an eye and remains on a ventilator after being stabbed at an event in..