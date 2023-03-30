The Government had been considering bringing the date forward but is now expected to stick to the original time-frame for now.Full Article
Decision on state pension age rise to 68 delayed until after election
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Confirmed: State pension age rise to 68 paused as life expectancy increase slows, but decision branded ‘politically expedient’
City A.M.
Government plans to raise the state pension age to 68 could be delayed due to a slowing of the increase in life expectancy, the..
-
UK Delays Decision on When to Raise State Pension Age to 68
Upworthy
-
Backlash from over 50s may force government to delay increase in state pension age to 68 until after election
City A.M.
-
State pension age rise to 68 will not be brought forward
Upworthy
-
Protests continue in France; King Charles III's visit postponed
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Government won't hike pension age until after election so voters don't lash out
Hull Daily Mail
An increase in the earliest age you can claim state pension was due to be announced in May