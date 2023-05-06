King Charles anointed at Westminster Abbey
The Archbishop of Canterbury uses special oil to anoint the King in the form of a cross on his head, breast and hands.Full Article
As our political leaders headed for Westminster Abbey, rain didn't dampen the spirits of those who turned out in Edinburgh and..
King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey. Charles, who is also the supreme governor of the Church..