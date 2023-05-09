Mum charged with killing husband after writing children's book about grief
Published
Author Kouri Richins is accused of poisoning her husband Eric Richins with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, Utah.Full Article
Published
Author Kouri Richins is accused of poisoning her husband Eric Richins with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, Utah.Full Article
A woman who wrote a children's book about dealing with grief following her husband's death has been charged with his murder.
Mum-of-three Kouri Richins is charged with poisoning Eric Richins