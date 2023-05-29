Young man Phillip Schofield had relationship with was 15 when they first met

Phillip Schofield had said that the “younger” colleague he had a relationship with was 15 years old when they first met.



The television presenter sensationally parted ways entirely with ITV on Friday (26 May) after confessing publicly that he had an affair with a much-younger man who worked on This Morning.



Reports quickly began circulating that Phillip Schofield had met the person in question – who has not come forward publicly – when he gave a talk at a theatre school.



Schofield’s lawyers confirmed to the Evening Standard that his to-be-colleague was just 15 when the pair met – but reiterated their relationship began years later, after he started working at ITV.