ITV ‘investigated’ rumours of Phillip Schofield’s relationship with younger employee

ITV has confirmed that the broadcaster investigated “rumours” of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and a younger, male employee in 2020 but both “repeatedly denied” it.



Schofield quit all work with ITV after admitting to lying to his colleagues, friends, talent agency YMU and the media about an affair with a junior colleague in an explosive statement on Friday (26 May).



The 61-year-old former This Morning presenter said that he met the man he had an extramarital affair with “when he was teenager and was asked to help him get into television” and after the unnamed man started work on ITV’s beloved breakfast talk show, “it became more than a friendship”.