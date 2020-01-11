Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5.4 Magnitude Aftershock Rocks Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake

cbs4.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Puerto Rico Continues To Struggle After Massive Earthquake

Puerto Rico Continues To Struggle After Massive Earthquake 02:18

 David Begnaud reports the earthquake knocked out one of the island's crucial electricity power plants.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published

Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair [Video]Puerto Rico's Largest Power Plant Could Take Up To A Year To Repair

The plant was damaged in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early hours of Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported on...
Reuters

Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early hours of Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported on...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.