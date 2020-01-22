Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Giants Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

Denver Post Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons 00:52

 Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement [Video]Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 16 NFL seasons, all with the Giants; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eli Manning retires after 16 NFL seasons

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Age Also reported by •CBS 2USATODAY.comFOX Sports

Eli Manning: New York Giants quarterback announces retirement

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who led his team to two Super Bowls, announces his retirement.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/HpxtH8IQPp 22 seconds ago

alphazbeta

beta New top story from Time: Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retires After 16 Seasons and 2 Super Bowls… https://t.co/2V2Vo7XiuH 1 minute ago

FullertonHakeem

Hakeem Fullerton RT @WFSBnews: BREAKING: Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, retires after 16 seasons. When a formal announcement will happen, on the Ch. 3 app… 9 minutes ago

channel1atlanta

Channel 1 Atlanta News RT TMZ: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/Fhg7LCwrF3 - FOX5Atlanta 12 minutes ago

yodogsecurity

yodogsecurity™® RT @TMZ: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/tUHNVtuxNr 15 minutes ago

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @CBSThisMorning: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons. https://t.co/qo5QLhoQal 15 minutes ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News “For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the G… https://t.co/I43abHMDJS 19 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Eli Manning RETIRES after 16 years as Giants franchise quarterback https://t.co/NDIQPgiFXh 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.