Giants Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/HpxtH8IQPp 22 seconds ago beta New top story from Time: Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retires After 16 Seasons and 2 Super Bowls… https://t.co/2V2Vo7XiuH 1 minute ago Hakeem Fullerton RT @WFSBnews: BREAKING: Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, retires after 16 seasons. When a formal announcement will happen, on the Ch. 3 app… 9 minutes ago Channel 1 Atlanta News RT TMZ: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/Fhg7LCwrF3 - FOX5Atlanta 12 minutes ago yodogsecurity™® RT @TMZ: Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants https://t.co/tUHNVtuxNr 15 minutes ago Brad Williams RT @CBSThisMorning: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons. https://t.co/qo5QLhoQal 15 minutes ago KTAL NBC 6 News “For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the G… https://t.co/I43abHMDJS 19 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Eli Manning RETIRES after 16 years as Giants franchise quarterback https://t.co/NDIQPgiFXh 29 minutes ago