Michelle Carter is released from jail for good behavior

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Michelle Carter, who encouraged boyfriend's suicide, has been released from jail for good behavior.
 
News video: Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior 00:55

 Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend to follow through with a plan to kill himself.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early In Texting-Suicide Case [Video]Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early In Texting-Suicide Case

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published

Conrad Roy's Family Issues Statement After Michelle Carter's Early Release From Jail [Video]Conrad Roy's Family Issues Statement After Michelle Carter's Early Release From Jail

The Roy Family is disappointed that Michelle Carter got out of jail before serving her full sentence.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

